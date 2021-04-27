Feedback

Las Vegas Fire Holds Bittersweet Sendoff For Longest-Serving Firefighter

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2021

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's longest-serving firefighter is saying goodbye and hanging up his helmet for retirement today, reported 3 News Las Vegas.

The fire station hosted a bittersweet sendoff ceremony on Monday for the man, who dedicated almost 50 years serving the valley.

Lawrence Wickliffe, 70, served the valley for 46 years with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Wickliffe said:
"When you’ve given all you can give, the most you can give. I’m not sad, I’m not emotional or upset, because I think I gave all that I was supposed to give while I was here."

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wrote on Twitter:

"Members of [Las Vegas Fire Department] met at F1 today to say good-bye to Battalion Chief Larry Wickliffe, his retirement starts later today. He helped protect the [City of Las Vegas] for the past 46 years, the longest of any professional firefighter in Nevada history."

A fellow firefighter commented on Wickliffe's influence. The firefighter said, "He’s been very influential in the community, especially with black firefighters in our community. Without guys like him, guys like me would not be here."

Wickliffe says next up on his agenda is a nice, long vacation. “I’d like to go to Hawaii. Kind of relax, have a couple of drinks, go check out the volcano. Just be a tourist for a change."

Photo: Getty Images

