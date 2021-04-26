Everything You Need To Know About The Las Vegas Days Parade

The Las Vegas Days Parade is returning this May.

The parade, founded in 1905, was formerly known as the "Helldorado Parade." It is an annual event that pays tribute to Las Vegas' history.

The event this year will happen on Saturday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will take place in downtown Las Vegas.

It is free to the public and will be in a "reverse parade" format this year.

Instead of having floats drive down the road in front of packed crowds, the floats will be parked while viewers drive through and view the floats from the safety of their vehicles. This is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The parade-goers will be the ones voting on winners this year. Once you've seen all of the floats, you will vote on the best overall entry.

The City of Las Vegas is accepting applications for the parade through April 30th. There will be enough space for 60 entries. The best part is that there is no fee to enter.

The theme of any floats should reflect the city's heritage: Vegas, then and now.

For additional information about the Las Vegas Days parade, call 702-229-4859.

Photo: Getty Images