Lyft Offering Free Rides To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In These Utah Counties
By Ginny Reese
April 27, 2021
If you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have no ride to he appointment, then you're in luck.
ABC 4 reported that Lyft is offering free rides to vaccine appointments in nine Utah counties.
Here are the nine Utah counties that Lyft is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments:
- Box Elder County
- Davis County
- Salt Lake County
- Tooele County
- Uintah County
- Utah County
- Wasatch County
- Washington County
- Weber County
Governor Spencer Cox posted about the services on Facebook. He wrote:
"Need a ride to get your vaccine? Utahns in nine different counties who need transportation can now take Lyft to scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments at no cost!
This free service is available in Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber counties."
According to the Facebook post, all you have to do to get a free ride is call 211 or visit 211utah.org.
Don't worry about being stranded at the vaccine site. Lyft will take you both to and from the appointments.
Photo: Getty Images