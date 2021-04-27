Lyft Offering Free Rides To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In These Utah Counties

If you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have no ride to he appointment, then you're in luck.

ABC 4 reported that Lyft is offering free rides to vaccine appointments in nine Utah counties.

Here are the nine Utah counties that Lyft is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments:

Box Elder County

Davis County

Salt Lake County

Tooele County

Uintah County

Utah County

Wasatch County

Washington County

Weber County

Governor Spencer Cox posted about the services on Facebook. He wrote:

"Need a ride to get your vaccine? Utahns in nine different counties who need transportation can now take Lyft to scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments at no cost!

This free service is available in Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber counties."