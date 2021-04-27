Feedback

Lyft Offering Free Rides To Get COVID-19 Vaccine In These Utah Counties

By Ginny Reese

April 27, 2021

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

If you want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have no ride to he appointment, then you're in luck.

ABC 4 reported that Lyft is offering free rides to vaccine appointments in nine Utah counties.

Here are the nine Utah counties that Lyft is offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments:

  • Box Elder County
  • Davis County
  • Salt Lake County
  • Tooele County
  • Uintah County
  • Utah County
  • Wasatch County
  • Washington County
  • Weber County

Governor Spencer Cox posted about the services on Facebook. He wrote:

"Need a ride to get your vaccine? Utahns in nine different counties who need transportation can now take Lyft to scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments at no cost!
This free service is available in Box Elder, Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Weber counties."

Posted by Gov. Spencer J. Cox on Monday, April 26, 2021

According to the Facebook post, all you have to do to get a free ride is call 211 or visit 211utah.org.

Don't worry about being stranded at the vaccine site. Lyft will take you both to and from the appointments.

Photo: Getty Images

