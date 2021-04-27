Feedback

Man Fined $14,500 For Being Drunk And Touching Passengers On Dallas Flight

By Anna Gallegos

April 27, 2021

Being a drunk jerk on a plane is a very expensive mistake to make, as one man flying into Dallas recently found out.

It all started on a SkyWest flight from Yuma, Arizona, to Dallas on January 14.

The unidentified man brought a handful of 50 milliliter mini alcohol bottles with him on the flight and started knocking them back. He then started turning around to touch the passenger behind him.

A flight attendant moved the man to another seat, but he just couldn't sit still. He began bothering the people around him and leaving his seat to move around the plane. Tired of his antics, the flight attendant yelled at the man to sit down.

Two off-duty police officers who were also on the plane had to physically restrain the man so he wouldn't leave his new seat. They sat behind him until the plane landed.

The pilot requested law enforcement to meet the plane when it arrived at DFW airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration slapped the man with a $14,500 fine for disrupting the flight.

The federal agency also announced on Tuesday that two passengers on a January 4 JetBlue flight from Haiti to Boston where fined $31,750 and $16,750. Both passengers were drinking alcohol they brought on the plane and had to be escorted off by police because they were disruptive. One passenger received a higher fine because they grabbed two flight attendants.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Man Fined $14,500 For Being Drunk And Touching Passengers On Dallas Flight

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.