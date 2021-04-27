Feedback

Nashville Lifting All Capacity Restrictions, Indoor Mask Mandate Remains

By Sarah Tate

April 27, 2021

Mayor John Cooper has announced that all capacity restrictions in Nashville will soon be lifted. Starting 12:01 a.m. May 14, all COVID-19 guidelines limiting capacity at businesses and gatherings across the city will be lifted, Fox 17 reports. The only restrictions to remain in place will be the indoor mask mandate.

"This is a transitional moment for Nashville as we focus on vaccinations and economic recovery," said Mayor Cooper. "As of today, over 40% of Nashvillians have received a vaccine, and we are committed to getting that number up in the coming weeks."

According to the news outlet, May 14 will mark six weeks since coronavirus vaccinations were made available to all adults in Nashville. Hospitalizations have decreased and case counts have remained steady, a feat that makes Metro Public Health officials "proud."

"It was a long journey to get us to this place and I am grateful to everyone in Davidson County who has come together to fight this virus," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro's Coronavirus Taskforce and chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health. "While we are in the vaccination phase of our response, we must remember the danger has not passed. We need to remain vigilant, get vaccinated and continue to take care of each other."

Check here for more information on Nashville's COVID-19 response.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Nashville Lifting All Capacity Restrictions, Indoor Mask Mandate Remains

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.