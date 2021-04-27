Nashville Lifting All Capacity Restrictions, Indoor Mask Mandate Remains

Mayor John Cooper has announced that all capacity restrictions in Nashville will soon be lifted. Starting 12:01 a.m. May 14, all COVID-19 guidelines limiting capacity at businesses and gatherings across the city will be lifted, Fox 17 reports. The only restrictions to remain in place will be the indoor mask mandate.

"This is a transitional moment for Nashville as we focus on vaccinations and economic recovery," said Mayor Cooper. "As of today, over 40% of Nashvillians have received a vaccine, and we are committed to getting that number up in the coming weeks."

According to the news outlet, May 14 will mark six weeks since coronavirus vaccinations were made available to all adults in Nashville. Hospitalizations have decreased and case counts have remained steady, a feat that makes Metro Public Health officials "proud."