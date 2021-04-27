Oklahoma Woman's Security Camera Footage Sent To Complete Stranger

An Oklahoma City woman is fuming after finding out that videos from her home security camera were sent to a complete stranger.

“I’m not protected with my cameras on and I’m not protected with them off. It’s a lose-lose situation," Myeisha Thompson told KFOR.

Thompson had a security system from Blue by ADT that was supposed to start filming if the alarms on her windows or doors went off. Instead the cameras kept rolling and recorded nearly everything she did in her home.

Thompson became really freaked out when a stranger in North Carolina emailed her.

“Her exact words were, ‘Hi I’m Kelsey. I’m receiving your notifications from Blue. I’m a mother and I am concerned because I’m receiving footage of you in your own home,'" Thompson said.

Kelsey Wade was the woman who sent the email. While they've never met in person, Wade has see the inside of Thompson's kitchen.

“I had notifications of you living your everyday life,” Wade told Thompson in a video conference set up by KFOR.

The two women believe the footage mix up is happening because they have very similar email addresses.

Both a grateful that the footage didn't end up in the wrong hands, and they are now trying to get ADP to fix the issue.

“All she had to be was the wrong person. There’s good people in this world," said Thompson about Wade.

Photo: Getty Images