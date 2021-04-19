VIDEO: 'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard
By Dave Basner
April 19, 2021
Any homeowner who has a security camera with night vision knows that along with helping to protect your house, the surveillance also winds up picking some interesting things. You might capture a woodland creature making its way through your yard, but you might also film some other kind of life form.
That's just what happened to Cristina Ryan of Palm Coast, Florida. Ryan submitted her footage to FOX 35 News because it shows what looks to be some kind of velociraptor. In the video, a dinosaur-like animal runs across her yard. She told the news, "Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way. Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"
Ryan added, "Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure... I'm sticking with raptor myself."
Commenters had their ideas about what's in the clip, with one writing, "Looks like a Komodo dragon or some type of lizard," and another saying, "Obviously a damn turkey."
However, the consensus was that it is a dog. One commenter explained, "That is a dog wearing a harness dragging a leash. You can see all four legs and the harness and leash dragging behind it." Another wrote, "Definitely a dog with a reflective collar and even dragging a leash behind him. I don't think someone's pet dino got away from them."
Of course, there were plenty of people who disagreed, thinking it is something much different, with one especially creative commenter suggesting, "UFO recently sighted and guess this could be the CEO checking things out."
Ryan hasn't given an update on if there was a pup, a dino, or an alien on the loose in her neighborhood so it's still anyone's guess what ran through her yard.
Photo: Dave Basner