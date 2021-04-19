VIDEO: 'Baby Dinosaur' Filmed Running Through Yard

Any homeowner who has a security camera with night vision knows that along with helping to protect your house, the surveillance also winds up picking some interesting things. You might capture a woodland creature making its way through your yard, but you might also film some other kind of life form.

That's just what happened to Cristina Ryan of Palm Coast, Florida. Ryan submitted her footage to FOX 35 News because it shows what looks to be some kind of velociraptor. In the video, a dinosaur-like animal runs across her yard. She told the news, "Any animal we can come up with that would be 'walking' at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn't walk this way. Maybe I've watched Jurassic Park too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!"

Ryan added, "Some say a large bird, but that makes no sense since whatever it is appears to have front legs. So not sure... I'm sticking with raptor myself."