Summer Walker Says She's Done With Men: 'I'm Scarred Fo Life'

Summer Walker is putting men on ice.

On Monday (April 26), the "White Tee" singer took to Instagram Stories — via her "galactawhore" Instagram account — to let the world know that she's over men. “Where the b*tches at?” she wrote alongside a rainbow emoji. “I never wanna see another [eggplant emoji] again. I’m scarred fo life.”

While it's unclear what sparked her message, Summer's fans were quick to support her as she shared a screenshot of one fan's reply to her post that read, "You have come to your senses! FINALLY.” Summer then responded, “It’s not even funny but fr tho.”