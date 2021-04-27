Tristan Thompson might be back in the dog house.

On Tuesday (April 27), an interview with Instagram model Sydney Chase went viral after she claimed she hooked up with the Boston Celtics star — who reconciled with his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian last Summer following his multiple cheating scandals — in January.

“It was a peek-a-boo d***, but, baby, it was good,” she said on a podcast when asked about her intimate time with Tristan. "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore."

She went on to claim that they have "hung out" on multiple occasions.

Sydney didn't stop there. She also alleged that she flat-out asked Tristan “Are you single?” and he allegedly responded, “Yes.”

“It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off,” Sydney claimed.

Shortly after the interview, Sydney released a statement on TikTok, per The Sun, in which she apologized for speaking on Tristan's personal life, but claimed she was telling the truth. "In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," she began. "However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that... However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."

"We did have past relations I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things," Sydney continued before sharing additional details about her alleged relationship with Tristan. "In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. [I] first met [Tristan] in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started."

She added, "And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party [in April] when he just got back home from Boston."