Woman Accused Of Drugging Men, Stealing Jewelry & Cash In Miami-Dade

By Zuri Anderson

April 27, 2021

A woman was arrested after investigators claim she plotted several schemes to steal from men across Miami-Dade County, according to Local 10.

Sydney Compston was arrested over the weekend and faced a judge Monday (April 26) for an incident that happened back in August 2019. An arrest affidavit said Compton met a victim at a rooftop bar and lounge in Brickell. The document said the pair left the bar, went to the man's apartment, and “After a few minutes, they went into his bedroom where the victim went into a deep sleep.”

The victim reportedly woke up hours later feeling like he was drugged. He also noticed that his Rolex watch and $2,000 in cash was taken, as well, and Compston was nowhere to be found, officials wrote.

Compston was booked earlier this month on grand theft, according to Local 10, but it was for a different but similar case. She bonded out of jail on those charges. "Compston has paid her bond on this latest case, as well. However, Local 10 just learned she has been charged in yet another grand theft case and might remain behind bars Monday," reporters wrote.

Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections

