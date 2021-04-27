You Might Be A $150,000 Powerball Winner In Minnesota

It might be time to check your lottery numbers.

Officials have confirmed that a $150,000 Powerball with Power Play winner bought a ticket from Northern Convenience, located on 1st Street East in Park Rapids.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize from the drawing on Saturday (April 24), according to the Minnesota Lottery.

Lottery players can check their tickets online.

The Minnesota Lottery advises people validate their tickets through a sales terminal:

“The Minnesota Lottery attempts to ensure that the winning numbers and jackpot amounts are posted correctly. However, posted numbers are unofficial. The only official source for verifying winning numbers on a player’s ticket is through the Minnesota Lottery’s central computer system. To confirm that a ticket is a winner, please have the ticket validated through a sales terminal at any Minnesota Lottery retailer.”

Minnesotans have won more than $7 billion playing the lottery, and more than $3 billion in lottery proceeds have helped to protect the state’s environment and fund programs in education, public safety and health services, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

