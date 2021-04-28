Arizona Diamondbacks Debut 'Hope' The Robot To Help Kids In The Hospital

The Arizona Diamondbacks are debuting a new robot that will allow pediatric patients in the hospital to have virtual visits at Chase Field.

According to the news release, "Hope" is designed to allow children who are patients to interact with Diamondbacks players the same way that they would on the field. Now, it's just in a virtual format.

Diamondbacks Preside and CEO Derrick Hall said in a news release:

"Our players have always enjoyed visiting young patients in the hospital and spending time putting smiles on their faces. We have all missed this interaction during the pandemic and this unique approach will help brighten the day of those in uniform and those who are recovering."

All season, patients from Phoenix Children's and Banner Children's will be able to view batting practice and have virtual visits with players. The children at the hospital can operate and guide the robot while they speak through a screen at the hospital.

The high-resolution video and audio allows the kids to have the same experience that they would get during a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call.

The idea for "Hope" came from Phoenix Children's Child Life specialists, who help patients prepare for procedures by teaching coping mechanisms, and help children reduce stress and anxiety.

Photo: Arizona Diamondbacks