Britney Spears Asks To Address Court In Controversial Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears will break her silence to the probate court in June in her highly controversial conservatorship battle.

As per PEOPLE, Samuel Ingham III, the pop titan's probate attorney in the case, asked the court on Tuesday (April 27) to set the date "on an expedited basis," for when the star would address the court. "Britney wants to address the court directly," Ingham said, adding that she would like it to happen within the next month. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny responded to the request and scheduled a hearing on June 23 to allow her to speak on the "status of the conservatorship."

In mid-April, Lynne voiced concern with how Jamie Spears was spending money from their superstar daughter's estate amid her battle for freedom. In court documents, Lynne, 65, objected to the four-month fee of $890,000 that was spent by Jamie's law firm, Holland & Knight, arguing that the fees requested by his attorneys were "procedurally and substantively improper." Additionally, Lynne claimed that the firm's services were not "performed in good faith for the benefit" of their daughter. She also asked the court to review the costs and requested at least $224,000 be "immediately repaid" to Britney's estate.

Part of these services included the firm's "unnecessary" work that "largely constituted a 'national media tour' orchestrated by H&K to promote [Jamie's attorney] Ms. [Vivian Lee] Thoreen and/or to combat media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light." "[Lynne] vehemently objects to the inclusion of services related to 'Media Matters:' the national media tour that Mr. Spears' counsel has embarked upon," the document continued, emphasizing that the work that was done is "directly contrary to [Britney's] wish for privacy."

Spears has backed the #FreeBritney movement via Ingham, where she previously announced that she welcomes the informed consent of her fans. The controversy prompted the February airing of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which highlighted the unusual legal entanglement.