“It was a peek-a-boo d***, but, baby, it was good,” Sydney said on a podcast when asked about her intimate time with Tristan. "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore." She went on to claim that they have "hung out" on multiple occasions.

Shortly after the interview, Sydney posted a TikTok titled, "Yes the Tristan rumors are true..." in which she apologized for speaking about Tristan's personal life on the podcast, but claimed she was telling the truth.

"In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," she began. "However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that... However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."

"We did have past relations I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things," Sydney continued before sharing additional details about her alleged relationship with Tristan. "In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. [I] first met [Tristan] in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started."

She added, "And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party [in April] when he just got back home from Boston."

