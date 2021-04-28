Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote Following Tristan's Alleged Cheating
By Peyton Blakemore
April 28, 2021
Khloe Kardashian appears to be focusing on the positive following news of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal.
According to Page Six, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a cryptic quote to Instagram just after her boyfriend's alleged "side-piece" released a statement about her alleged affair with Tristan.
“People who don’t hesitate to share a kind word or do a good deed to brighten someone else’s day are the best kind of people,” read the quote, which is by Sonia Sabnis, that Khloe reportedly shared on social media late Tuesday (April 27).
Khloe's post came after an interview with Instagram model Sydney Chase went viral after she claimed she hooked up with Tristan — who reconciled with Khloe last Summer following his multiple cheating scandals — in January.
@sydneychasexo
Yes the Tristan rumors are true... @haydenxrichelle @phonehomebabyet♬ Passionfruit - Drake
“It was a peek-a-boo d***, but, baby, it was good,” Sydney said on a podcast when asked about her intimate time with Tristan. "I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore." She went on to claim that they have "hung out" on multiple occasions.
Shortly after the interview, Sydney posted a TikTok titled, "Yes the Tristan rumors are true..." in which she apologized for speaking about Tristan's personal life on the podcast, but claimed she was telling the truth.
"In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly," she began. "However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that... However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true."
"We did have past relations I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things," Sydney continued before sharing additional details about her alleged relationship with Tristan. "In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. [I] first met [Tristan] in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started."
She added, "And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party [in April] when he just got back home from Boston."
