One Arizona Company Is Paying Employees In A Unique Way

Autoline Industries, a company in Mesa that makes aftermarket car parts, paid its employees in a unique way, reported AZ Family.

Chase Mendell works in customer service at Autoline Industries. Mendell said that when he found out that his paycheck would be paid in bitcoin he said, "I was like, I immediately wanted to jump on that."

Mendell explained that a portion of the check will go into his bitcoin wallet. He saidL

"It's almost like a future investment. Like, rather than buying a stock and your money is all tied up in that stock and you can't really spend it unless you sell it. But you can be constantly making money on your bitcoin and spend it anywhere that accepts it, you still have that money readily available."

Autoline said that the company is trying to attract top talent, and giving employees the option of bitcoin payments is a perk to draw them in.

Jennifer Tillman, marketing and sales manager at Autoline, said:

"We are a fairly small company so we don't have the same benefits as some of the larger companies out there. We are competing with people like Honeywell and those bigger industries."

So how does bitcoin work?

One bitcoin is work about $54,000, up from six months ago when it was worth about $10,000.

Mendell explained:

"One bitcoin could actually be fractional, like up to 10 different zeroes, so you can get point-zero-zero-four-three bitcoin and it's worth X amount of US dollars, because it is constantly changing; going up and down."

Photo: Getty Images