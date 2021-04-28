Panthers Trade Former Starter One Day Ahead Of 2021 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos have agreed to a trade that could have major implications in the 2021 NFL Draft one day prior to the event.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Panthers have traded former starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos in exchange for the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Panthers confirmed the trade in a news release on their official website shortly after it was reported.

Both teams will pay a portion of Bridgewater's 2021 compensation as part of a restructured contract as part of the deal, Pelissero reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Panthers will pay $7 million, while the Broncos will pay $3 million, according to sources.