These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin

By Kelly Fisher

April 28, 2021

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 380 school districts in Wisconsin, and 540 high schools. More than 273,600 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:

  1. High School of Health Sciences, in Wales
  2. Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay
  3. Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin
  4. Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg
  5. Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee
  6. Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield
  7. Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie
  8. Kohler High, in Kohler
  9. Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee
  10. Shorewood High, in Shorewood
  11. Middleton High, in Middleton
  12. Grafton High, in Grafton
  13. Waunakee High, in Waunakee
  14. Central High, in Brookfield
  15. Arrowhead High, in Hartland
  16. Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee
  17. West High, in Madison
  18. Hamilton High, in Sussex
  19. Veritas High, in Milwaukee
  20. Greendale High, in Greendale
  21. Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls
  22. Germantown High, in Germantown
  23. Platteville High, in Platteville
  24. Walden III High, in Racine
  25. Nicolet High, in Glendale

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

