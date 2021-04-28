These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin

Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.

Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).

Rankings also break down state-by-state.

There are more than 380 school districts in Wisconsin, and 540 high schools. More than 273,600 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.

These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:

High School of Health Sciences, in Wales Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie Kohler High, in Kohler Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee Shorewood High, in Shorewood Middleton High, in Middleton Grafton High, in Grafton Waunakee High, in Waunakee Central High, in Brookfield Arrowhead High, in Hartland Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee West High, in Madison Hamilton High, in Sussex Veritas High, in Milwaukee Greendale High, in Greendale Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls Germantown High, in Germantown Platteville High, in Platteville Walden III High, in Racine Nicolet High, in Glendale

See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images