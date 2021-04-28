These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Wisconsin
By Kelly Fisher
April 28, 2021
Data indicates that “graduating from high school literally pays off,” so U.S. News sought to find the best ones.
Nearly 24,000 public high schools were evaluated nationwide, and nearly 18,000 of them were included in the ranking. Researchers eyed “key metrics” to help weigh the data points. The strongest indicators of a quality high school included college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate, according to a U.S. News story on Tuesday (April 27).
Rankings also break down state-by-state.
There are more than 380 school districts in Wisconsin, and 540 high schools. More than 273,600 students are enrolled, according to U.S. News.
These are the Top 25 high schools in Wisconsin:
- High School of Health Sciences, in Wales
- Whitefish Bay High, in Whitefish Bay
- Eisenhower Middle/High, in New Berlin
- Cedarburg High, in Cedarburg
- Carmen High School of Science and Technology, in Milwaukee
- Brookfield East High School, in Brookfield
- Lakeview Technology Academy, in Pleasant Prairie
- Kohler High, in Kohler
- Reagan College Preparatory High, in Milwaukee
- Shorewood High, in Shorewood
- Middleton High, in Middleton
- Grafton High, in Grafton
- Waunakee High, in Waunakee
- Central High, in Brookfield
- Arrowhead High, in Hartland
- Pewaukee High, in Pewaukee
- West High, in Madison
- Hamilton High, in Sussex
- Veritas High, in Milwaukee
- Greendale High, in Greendale
- Menomonee Falls High, in Menomonee Falls
- Germantown High, in Germantown
- Platteville High, in Platteville
- Walden III High, in Racine
- Nicolet High, in Glendale
See the full list here.
