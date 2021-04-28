This Liquor Brand Was The Top Seller In Pennsylvania During Pandemic

Tito's Handmade Vodka is the most popular liquor brand among Pennsylvania residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released data on Wednesday (April 28) which showed a total of 1,367,609 units of the 1.75 liter Tito's Handmade Vodka (unflavored) were sold in the Keystone State, which generated $48,060,731 in sales, leading both categories by a significant margin, from March 2020 through March 2021, TribLIVE reports.

The 750 liter bottle of Tito's also ranked No. 4 among the top 10 selling liquors in Pennsylvania with a total of $17,436,033, while the 1 liter bottle ranked No. 7 with $15,835,287.

Hennessy Cognac VS (750 milliliters) ranked second with a total of $34,304,991 in sales and 901,806 units sold.

Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey was the only other liquor to rank twice in multiple bottle sizes, with its 1.75 liter bottle ranking No. 5 with $17,059,575 and its 750 milliliter bottle ranking No. 8 with $15,520,219.

Here's the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's full list per TribLIVE:

Tito's Handmade Vodka (1.75 ML): $48,060,731 (1,367,609 units sold Hennessy Cognac VS (750 ML): $34,304,991 (901,806) Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (1.75 L): $18,358,990 (702,426) Tito's Handmade Vodka (750 ML): $17,436,033 (953,878) Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (1.75 L): $17,059,575 (383,927) Jameson Irish Whiskey (750 ML): $15,965,053 (575,538) Tito's Handmade Vodka (1 L): $15,835,287 (628,763) Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (750 ML): $15,520,219 (672,431) Patron Tequila Silver (750 ML): $14,285,696 (284,345) Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whisky (750 ML): $12,584,856 (468,674)

Photo: Getty Images