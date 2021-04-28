This Liquor Brand Was The Top Seller In Pennsylvania During Pandemic
By Jason Hall
April 28, 2021
Tito's Handmade Vodka is the most popular liquor brand among Pennsylvania residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released data on Wednesday (April 28) which showed a total of 1,367,609 units of the 1.75 liter Tito's Handmade Vodka (unflavored) were sold in the Keystone State, which generated $48,060,731 in sales, leading both categories by a significant margin, from March 2020 through March 2021, TribLIVE reports.
The 750 liter bottle of Tito's also ranked No. 4 among the top 10 selling liquors in Pennsylvania with a total of $17,436,033, while the 1 liter bottle ranked No. 7 with $15,835,287.
Hennessy Cognac VS (750 milliliters) ranked second with a total of $34,304,991 in sales and 901,806 units sold.
Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey was the only other liquor to rank twice in multiple bottle sizes, with its 1.75 liter bottle ranking No. 5 with $17,059,575 and its 750 milliliter bottle ranking No. 8 with $15,520,219.
Here's the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's full list per TribLIVE:
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (1.75 ML): $48,060,731 (1,367,609 units sold
- Hennessy Cognac VS (750 ML): $34,304,991 (901,806)
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (1.75 L): $18,358,990 (702,426)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (750 ML): $17,436,033 (953,878)
- Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (1.75 L): $17,059,575 (383,927)
- Jameson Irish Whiskey (750 ML): $15,965,053 (575,538)
- Tito's Handmade Vodka (1 L): $15,835,287 (628,763)
- Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey (750 ML): $15,520,219 (672,431)
- Patron Tequila Silver (750 ML): $14,285,696 (284,345)
- Crown Royal Regal Apple Canadian Whisky (750 ML): $12,584,856 (468,674)
Photo: Getty Images