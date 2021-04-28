Umpire Shortage Threatens Future Of Indiana Youth Baseball

Indiana youth baseball is being hit with a pandemic-related shortage few expected.

High school games across the state are being canceled because there's not enough umpires.

“I don’t think I really realized how bad (the shortage was) until (Thursday). We really need to figure out what we’re going to do in the future because it’s a problem. If we have to cancel games, we’re hurting teams and kids," Lebanon athletic director Phil Levine told the Indianapolis Star.

Levine said he had to call off game that a Los Angeles Dodgers scout was attending because they didn't have someone to stand behind home plate.

Athletic directors say they feel bad for the kids because they put so much time and energy into practicing only to have games canceled for something that's out of their control.

There's multiple reasons why there aren't enough umpires to cover the games. Most umpires are in their mid- to late 50s. Out of the nearly 1,400 umpires registered with the Indiana High School Athletic Association, some decided not to work this season because of the pandemic.

Umpiring isn't exactly a well paying career either, and umpires have to pay for their own equipment and gas to and from games. Umpires usually make $65 a game with some schools and districts paying more, but it's still not enough to replace a part-time job.

Abuse from parents, coaches, and players only adds to the list of reasons why there are not more umpires.

Now, baseball coaches, athletic directors, and districts are finding ways to get new blood involved, including training high school students. They are also asking more parents to leave the bleachers and participate in the sport.

