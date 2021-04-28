VIDEO: NBA Player Left Injured After Stabbing Outside Miami-Dade Strip Club

Police bodycam video shows an NBA Player bleeding following a fight outside a South Florida strip club, according to Local 10.

Sterling Brown, a guard with the Houston Rockets, was reportedly stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of Booby Trap On The River (3615 NW S. River Dr.) on April 19. Video released by Miami-Dade Police shows the player covered in blood and holding a heavily stained towel to his head.

"I don't know what they hit me with," Brown, 26, can be heard telling officers in the video. He didn't play with his team against the Miami Heat that night, as well.

WARNING: This content contains blood and other graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.