VIDEO: NBA Player Left Injured After Stabbing Outside Miami-Dade Strip Club
By Zuri Anderson
April 28, 2021
Police bodycam video shows an NBA Player bleeding following a fight outside a South Florida strip club, according to Local 10.
Sterling Brown, a guard with the Houston Rockets, was reportedly stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of Booby Trap On The River (3615 NW S. River Dr.) on April 19. Video released by Miami-Dade Police shows the player covered in blood and holding a heavily stained towel to his head.
"I don't know what they hit me with," Brown, 26, can be heard telling officers in the video. He didn't play with his team against the Miami Heat that night, as well.
WARNING: This content contains blood and other graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
He was reportedly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital following police response. Officers said Brown was on South River Drive with another man who suffered several lacerations throughout his body.
The Houston Rockets provided a statement to the Associated Press on the matter:
“Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.”
Reports said Brown and the other man were "belligerent" during the fight. Authorities also couldn't find any witnesses to the incident.
Photo: Getty Images