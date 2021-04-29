2021 NFL Draft: Playoff Contender Trying To Trade Into Top 10
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2021
A playoff contender is reportedly interested in trading for a top 10 pick in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29.)
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the New Orleans Saints "appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up" and have reached out to other NFL teams in an effort to "gauge value" for acquiring a top 10 pick.
"In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up," Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning. "They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold..."
From our NFL Draft Preview Show: The #Saints have made calls to plot a huge draft move, but what position are they seeking? pic.twitter.com/fnkA1s4gab— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021
The Saints have successfully made numerous trade-ups over the past decade, which includes five trades to move up in the first-round, CBS Sports reports.
New Orleans' most recent trade-up in the first-round took place in 2018, when the franchise sent its Nos. 27 and 147 overall picks to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the No. 14 overall pick, which was used to select defensive end Marcus Davenport.
The Saints have also traded down zero times during that span, so any transaction would likely be to improve their positioning.
Photo: Getty Images