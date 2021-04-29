2021 NFL Draft: Playoff Contender Trying To Trade Into Top 10

A playoff contender is reportedly interested in trading for a top 10 pick in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29.)

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the New Orleans Saints "appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up" and have reached out to other NFL teams in an effort to "gauge value" for acquiring a top 10 pick.

"In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up," Rapoport tweeted Thursday morning. "They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold..."