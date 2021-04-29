Here Are The Favorite Songs Of The Top Prospects In The 2021 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to kickoff on Thursday, April 29 and continue through Saturday (May 1.)

College football's top junior and senior players are eligible to be selected by the NFL's 32 franchises and embark on a career in professional football. The draft itself has become a major televised event as fans are eager to see which new players will join their favorite teams.

In celebration of the 2021 NFL Draft, iHeartRadio and the NFL have put together a playlist of songs curated by some of the event's biggest stars in honor of their journey to Draft Night.

The playlist includes 20 of this year's top prospects and their song of choice.

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones -- projected to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall, according to FOXSports.com -- has fittingly selected 'Return of the Mack' by Mark Morrison.

Former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- projected to be selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 overall, according to NFL.com -- picked Jay-Z's 'La Familia' from the album 'Magna Carta...Holy Grail' as his song choice.

Former Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith -- projected to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 12 overall, according to NFL.com -- picked 'Comin' from Where I'm From' by Anthony Hamilton as his song selection.