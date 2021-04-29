Billie Eilish Drops Beautiful & Terrifying Music Video For 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish has returned with a brand-new song.

The seven-time Grammy-winning pop star, 19, unveiled the dreamy music video for her latest single, “Your Power.” The track is one of sixteen new songs set to appear on her long-awaited and highly-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due to release on July 30 via Interscope Records.

In the four-minute music video, Eilish, wearing her bold blonde hair — a noticeable shift from her slime green-and-black era — perches from the mountainside as she sings the guitar-laden ballad before a massive snake suddenly slowly begins to wrap itself around her.

"Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn't choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it's so strange," Eilish croons on the record's dreamy chorus.