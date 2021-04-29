Billie Eilish Drops Beautiful & Terrifying Music Video For 'Your Power'
By Paris Close
April 29, 2021
Billie Eilish has returned with a brand-new song.
The seven-time Grammy-winning pop star, 19, unveiled the dreamy music video for her latest single, “Your Power.” The track is one of sixteen new songs set to appear on her long-awaited and highly-anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due to release on July 30 via Interscope Records.
In the four-minute music video, Eilish, wearing her bold blonde hair — a noticeable shift from her slime green-and-black era — perches from the mountainside as she sings the guitar-laden ballad before a massive snake suddenly slowly begins to wrap itself around her.
"Try not to abuse your power / I know we didn't choose to change / You might not wanna lose your power / But having it's so strange," Eilish croons on the record's dreamy chorus.
“Your Power” is the newest track from the singer following the 2020 singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” which all appear on Happier Than Ever. Her most recent release came in January with her Rosalía-assisted bilingual collab "Lo Vas A Olvidar."
The song comes just days after Eilish shared the stunning cover artwork for her upcoming LP, which sees the young phenom striking a damsel’s pose in a cream-colored sweater.
“This is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel,” Eilish said of the album on Instagram.
Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey