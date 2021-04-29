Here's How Much Wealthiest Pittsburgh ZIP Codes Have Changed During 2010s

The wealthiest ZIP codes in Metro Pittsburgh have changed significantly during the 2010s.

BizJournals.com analyzed the Steel City's 15 wealthiest ZIP codes and compared data from 2019 to 2010.

All of the included ZIP codes had populations exceeding 1,000 residents and -- excluding one -- had significant financial increases in 2019.

The top 15 metro Pittsburgh ZIP codes were as follows per BizJournals.com:

15367 Venetia, Washington County: 51.7% household income change; 49.9% population change 15241 Pittsburgh/Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County: 14.2% household income change; -0.6% population change 15636 Harrison City, Westmoreland County: 58.1% household income change; 11.3% population change 15090 Wexford, Allegheny County: 3.6% household income change; 26.5% population change 15015 Bradford Woods, Allegheny County: 1.9% household income change; 5.2% population change 16046 Mars, Butler/Allegheny counties: 26.6% household income change; 66.4% population change 15044 Gibsonia, Allegheny County: 30.4% household income change; 21.1% population change 15228 Pittsburgh/Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County: 39.7% household income change; -1.9% population change 16066 Cranberry Township, Butler County: 18.2% household income change; 29.6% population change 15668 Murrysville, Westmoreland County: 21.2% household income change; -5% population change 15143 Sewickley, Allegheny County: 16.2% household income change; 21.6% population change 15222 Downtown/Strip District, City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County: 128.4% household income change; 177.4% population change 15238 Pittsburgh/Fox Chapel, Allegheny County: -3.7% household income change; 2.1% population change 16055 Sarver, Butler County: 38.6% household income change; -0.2% population change 15101 Allison Park, Allegheny County: 20.4% household income; 6.9% population change

Photo: Getty Images