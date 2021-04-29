Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Will Start Selling Tickets To Space

Jeff Bezos has gone from selling books on Amazon to selling tickets to space as part of his newest venture Blue Origin.

The company announced on Thursday that it is preparing to release the first ticket for the first ever commercial space flight launching from West Texas.

"It's time. Sign up to learn how you can buy the very first seat on New Shepard," the Blue Origin's website teases.

Information about how to get a spot on the suborbital flight will be released on May 5.

Blue Origin has tested their reusable New Shepard capsule multiple times, but has never launched it with humans inside, according to Tech Crunch. The company's Mannequin Skywalker has taken a full ride into space and back, but like his name implies, he's actually a dummy.

Under the company's current plans, paying customers will be able to take an 11 minute ride into space. The New Shepard capsule has room for six people and sits atop a 60-foot-tall rocket booster.

The booster falls away from the capsule two and a half minutes after the launch. Those aboard will be able to float around the capsule for three minutes before it floats back down to Earth with the help of parachutes.