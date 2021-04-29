Kentucky Family Says Alligator Almost Got Their Puppy In Neighborhood Creek

A Lexington family got an unwanted surprise while walking through their neighborhood on Wednesday, reported the Courier Journal.

The family says that there was an alligator in a nearby Kentucky neighborhood creek.

Mark Arnold, facilities manager for Lexington Fayette Urban County Government, said that his wife and daughter called while they were walking their golden retriever dog.

Arnold explained, "The pup loves to reach down in the water, grab rocks and different things like that. Then I guess this little gator came after the dog. The dog, needless to say, came out of the creek."

At first, Arnold thought that they were joking. But, his wife sent him pictures as proof. Turns out, there was for sure a three-foot dwarf caiman sitting at the bottom of the creek.

Lt. John Moore of Lexington Fayette Animal Control and Care said that he was able to capture the alligator without any problems. He is currently holding it while he waits for direction from state wildlife officials.

WDRB reported that the alligator was likely someone's pet that got loose and went to the creek, and according to experts the alligator isn't a threat to people.