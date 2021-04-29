Main Street In Salt Lake City Will Go 'Car-Free' This Summer

Vehicle traffic will once again be closed on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City this summer.

KSL reported that no cars will be allowed for weekend afternoons and evenings, which will allow for restaurants, cars, and shops to expand outdoor business.

Marketing director for the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Ryan Mack, said that the "Open Streets SLC" this year will start on May 27th. That is the Tuesday leading into Memorial Day weekend.

The city started closing some streets to vehicle traffic in April of last year to give pedestrians more room to walk while the state was shut down due to coronavirus safety protocols.

The downtown portion of Main Street from 400 South to South Temple joined the list of streets with no vehicle traffic in September and October of last year.

The program has had a positive impact on businesses last fall.

Matt Crandall, who is in charge of food and beverage at White Horse Spirits and Kitchen along Main Street told KSL, "It definitely helped increase our margins to go from losing money to making a little money."

