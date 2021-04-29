Salt Lake City Set A New Rainy Day Record

According to the Salt Lake City International Airport, the previous daily precipitation record for April 26th, which was set in 2012, has been broken.

Deseret News reported that the city saw 0.8 inches of rain. The previous record was 0.79 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm that passed through also layered a blanket of snow on Big and Little Cottonwood canyons. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, this put requirements for four-wheel drives and snow chains in place when out on the roads.

Some other areas in the Salt Lake Valley also broke the one-inch rain mark, going well above and beyond the previous record.