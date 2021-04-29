NFL Teams Reached Out For Trade Involving Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of Draft
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2021
Multiple NFL teams have reportedly made an attempt to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading up to the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the San Francisco 49ers "reached out" to the Packers on Wednesday (April 28) to inquire about a possible trade involving the Butte County, California native, however, no formal offer was made and a source confirmed there was a "zero percent chance" Green Bay was willing to trade the reigning NFL MVP.
Shortly after Pelissero's report, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported "a few teams" contacted the Packers about a possible trade involving Rodgers.
Rodgers has spent his entire career in Green Bay since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, which saw him serve as a backup and eventual heir to eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre during his first three seasons.
However, the Packers made a similar move in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Jordan Love at No. 26 overall, choosing to draft Rodgers' possible future replacement instead of getting the former Super Bowl MVP some offensive help with their first-round pick, leading to the initial speculation of a possible split.
The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021
A few teams have called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021
Rodgers responded by putting together one of the best seasons of his career, recording an NFL best 48 touchdowns, 70.7 completion percentage and 9.1 touchdown percentage, as well as 4,299 yards and just five interceptions, while leading Green Bay to an NFC best 13-3 regular season record and winning the 2020 NFL MVP award.
The 49ers were among six teams reported to be possible trade destinations for Rodgers following the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss in January.
Rodgers' current contract includes a more than $37 million cap hit in 2021 and a nearly $40 million hit in 2022, according to OverTheCap.com.
Photo: Getty Images