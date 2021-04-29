North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win On His Way To Work

A North Carolina man's life changed over the weekend as he made his way to work.

While on his drive to his maintenance mechanic job on Saturday (April 24), Tyler Reece, Jr., of Southern Pines, stopped at a Fayetteville store to purchase a lottery ticket and try his luck. As it turns out, his luck was pretty good and he ended up winning the top $1 million prize from the Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket. According to ABC 11, the winning ticket was purchased from the Food Lion on Andrews Road.

"I looked down and couldn't believe it," he said. "I was just trying to keep a level head. I always said if I did win something that big, I'm going to remain the same person that everybody has come to know. I'm not going to let it change me."

Rather than receive the $1 million prize over the course of 20 years, with an annuity of $50,000 per year, Reece chose to take the lump sum payment of $600,000. In total, he brought home $424,509 after taxes.

So does he have any big plans for his newfound winnings? You bet! Reece said he will share the wealth with his family as well as give back to his community. But don't worry, he does plan on saving some of his prize for he and his wife, who hope to build another home in the future.

Photo: Getty Images