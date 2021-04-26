Feedback

North Carolina Man Scores Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Win With $20 Ticket

By Sarah Tate

April 26, 2021

A North Carolina man is nearly $2 million richer after scoring a huge lottery win with a $20 scratch-off ticket, Fox 8 reports.

Jacob Andrews, of Angier, recently made a stop at the Circle K on U.S. 421 South in Broadway where he purchased a $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. When he scratched off his lucky ticket, he discovered he was the winner of the $4 million prize.

When claiming the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday (April 22), he had a choice. He could either accept the $4 million as an annuity, bringing in $200,000 each year over the course of 20 years, or he could take a lump sum payment of $2.4 million. Andrews chose the latter. After all required federal and state tax was deducted, he ended up taking home a staggering $1,698,006.

Andrews is one of several people to recently score big in the state lottery. Last week, a woman in Charlotte won one of the two biggest Cash 5 lottery jackpots in the history of North Carolina, splitting the $2 million earnings with another lucky winner in Charlotte. Another man also earned huge prizes when he won the lottery twice in two weeks.

Photo: Getty Images

