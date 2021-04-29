Mac Jones Falls To Patriots In The 2021 NFL Draft
By Jason Hall
April 30, 2021
The New England Patriots have their quarterback of the future.
The Patriots selected former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.
Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting -- behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft -- during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.
Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.
Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attended Alabama's Pro Day last month and watched Jones participate in workouts.
In March, the Patriots re-signed former starter Cam Newton, despite a disappointing first season with the franchise. The former NFL MVP Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter in 15 games.
Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year contract "worth up to $13.6 million," sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Patriots finished the 2020 season with a 7-9 overall record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Photo: Getty Images