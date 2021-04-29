Mac Jones Falls To Patriots In The 2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have their quarterback of the future.

The Patriots selected former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29) night.

Jones led Alabama to a College Football National Championship and was third in the Heisman voting -- behind teammate DeVonta Smith and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next month's draft -- during his lone season as Alabama's full-time starting quarterback.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions on 311 of 402 passing -- while also recording one rushing touchdown -- while leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record in 2020.

Jones also made four starts in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa following a season-ending injury in 2019.