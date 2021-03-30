Viral Photo Of Bill Belichick At Pro Day Sparks More Trade Speculation

"What could they possibly be talking about? [hint, it could be that quarterback they're about to replace that used to play for the Patriots]," Kleiman tweeted.

The 49ers' blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins on Friday (March 26) is believed to have "major ramifications" in the NFL quarterback market, despite the team claiming it's keen on keeping Garoppolo on its roster.

That may heighten reports of the New England Patriots trying to re-acquire the veteran quarterback.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Patriots are still "sniffing out" a trade with the 49ers during an appearance on 'Get Up!' on Thursday.

“Just recently I was talking to somebody in the league who I really trust,” Russini said. “He’s got good information. He said, ‘Do not take the Jimmy Garoppolo trade off the table.’ That is something New England is still sniffing out. Bill doesn’t like to put his cards out on the table so most think if we all know about that it probably won’t happen, but there is definitely a tone in the league that it could still go down.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 49ers received the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft from the Dolphins in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2022 third-round pick -- which San Francisco received as a comp pick for the Jets' hiring of former assistant Robert Saleh -- and first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 draft, sources confirmed.