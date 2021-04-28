Garth Brooks Adds Utah Stop On Record-Breaking Stadium Tour This Summer

Garth Brooks is coming to Salt Lake City!

The artist added a new date in July to his "record-breaking Garth Brooks Stadium Tour," reported Sounds Like Nashville. The stadium tour kicked off back in 2019 and has made it through 14 cities. The artist plans to perform 30 shows in total.

Brooks announced plans for a stop in Salt Lake City on July 17th at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The show will feature an "in-the-round" style performance.

This will be the first time that Brooks has played in Salt Lake City in 10 years. It will be his second show back after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down concerts and touring.

Tickets for the Utah stop will go on sale May 6th at 10 a.m. MDT. There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase available through Ticketmaster at an all-inclusive price of $94.95 each.