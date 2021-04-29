Feedback

Seattle Business Faces Backlash After Employee Refuses Service To Cop

By Zuri Anderson

April 29, 2021

A business is getting online blowback after one of its employees allegedly refused service to a Seattle police officer recently, according to KOMO.

The incident repotedly went down at the Chocolati in Wallingford. A field training officer and a student officer, who was also an immigrant from France, according to Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild. The incident has also prompted some outrage on social media.

“They’re a bit distraught and dismayed,” Solan told reporters. “To be treated in that matter, I think they were taken aback. It’s a bit of a shock, to say the least.” He described the majority of public interactions with officers as "positive."

No word on what prompted the employee to allegedly not serve the cops, but the action itself isn't illegal.

“There are certain protected classes of people,” said civil rights attorney John Tymczyszyn. “And a police officer is not part of those protected classes.” He did note that it's not "inconceivable" that first responders or public servants could be added to the list.

Tymczyszyn also said it may become a problem if this employee makes decisions on who to serve, leading to them potentially discriminating against someone in a protected class.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Seattle Business Faces Backlash After Employee Refuses Service To Cop

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.