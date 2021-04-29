Shirtless Teen Wielding Knives Breaks Into Florida Apartment, Police Say

A shirtless 19-year-old reportedly went door to door at a Florida apartment complex with a knife in each hand earlier this week, according to WKMG.

On Tuesday (April 27), Melbourne Police officers responded to a call of a suspicious person Addison Pointe Apartment Homes off North Wickham Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

A resident told authorities a shirtless man was knocking at his door with "something in his hands." In the middle of their discussion, a neighbor reportedly ran out of his apartment with two steak knives, threw the knives to the ground and shouted to officers, "he’s in here!"

The man told officers he found his door opened some and "frame of the door was destroyed." Reporters said he then called 911 when he saw Dylan Jones in the hallway, but the suspect entered the apartment while wielding knives, the affidavit said.

Jones told the victim to hang up the phone, did it himself and then made "stabbing motions" at the victim, according to the report. Police said when officers confronted Jones and tried taking him into custody, he told them he was a "world famous wrestler" and knows "how to fight."

The suspect resisted officers but stopped struggling when he was tased, authorities said. Jones faces burglary with assault and resisting officer charges.

Photo: Getty Images