Stolen Truck Driver Fights Cop, Crashes Vehicle In Snohomish County: Police

A man was taken into custody after a wild Wednesday night (April 28) fighting and running from authorities in Snohomish County, KOMO reported.

Around 10:50 p.m., a Lynnwood police officer stopped at a gas station in the 19600 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway, police said. Reporters said the officer was checking out a possible stolen pickup truck.

That's when the driver came out of the gas station and started fighting the officer, authorities said. The driver then reportedly hopped into the blue mid-2000s Toyota pickup and drove off.

Reporters said Mountlake Terrace police started chasing the stolen pickup when they spotted it on the road. The chase ended when officers laid down spike strips, causing the vehicle to crash in the 5700 block of 212th Street SW near Interstate 5.