Ted Nugent Didn't Think He 'Was Gonna Make It' While Battling COVID-19

After revealing that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Ted Nugent detailed his "scary" experience battling the disease on the latest episode of his Spirit Campfire show, where he admitted there was a point in time when he didn't think he "was gonna make it."

“I never am a sympathy guy. I’m a tough guy. I’d rather err on the side of ‘tough guy,'" he proclaimed before admitting "Five [or] six days ago, it was really scary. I didn’t think I was gonna make it. I literally couldn’t function for about 20 hours… I’ve never been so scared in all my life."

“I’ve had the flu three or four times in my life,” he continued. “I’m in bed and I’m giving birth to swampage — I mean, I go through six boxes of Kleenex an hour. Okay, that’s the flu, and you’ve got a headache and you’ve got body aches. Maybe you’ve got some diarrhea, and just overall pain.”

“I don’t struggle to express myself," he added. "The six-foot-two, 225-pound headache [this time] was like nothing I have ever experienced. I mean, from my tip of my toes to the top of my hair, I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom. And I would lay in the bathtub a couple of times a day with the water as hot as I could take it just to divert.”

Since the pandemic began over a year ago, the guitar legend has been criticized for not taking the virus seriously and condemning the vaccine. After suffering it firsthand, he's backtracked a bit, but still refers to COVID as "the Chinese virus," calls Dr. Fauci a "scam artist," the World Health Organization "an arm of the communist government" and the Center of Disease Control "virtually untrustworthy."

Watch the full show above and see Nugent discuss his COVID symptoms around the 17:45 mark.

Photo: Getty Images