BYU's Zach Wilson Drafted Second Overall By The New York Jets

By Ginny Reese

April 30, 2021

2021 NFL Draft

Zach Wilson, former Brigham Young University and Corner Canyon High school quarterback, is headed to New York.

Wilson was chosen by the New York Jets, who were needy for a quarterback, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. He was the second-overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Wilson was one of the biggest stories in college football last season as he led the Cougars to an 11-1 record. He there for almost 3,700 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had only 3 interceptions, and he broke former BYU's Steve Young's completion percentage.

Wilson expressed his gratitude on Twitter. He wrote, "A dream come true, and it's just the beginning. You haven't seen anything yet!"

After the announcement was made, Wilson said:

"I'm going to give it everything I have. I worked as hard as I could for this moment and there is not another team that I would want to play for besides the Jets. I'm going to give it everything I have and we are going to be a special team, baby, we're going for the Super Bowl."

Photo: Getty Images

