BYU's Zach Wilson Drafted Second Overall By The New York Jets

Zach Wilson, former Brigham Young University and Corner Canyon High school quarterback, is headed to New York.

Wilson was chosen by the New York Jets, who were needy for a quarterback, reported Fox 13 Salt Lake City. He was the second-overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Wilson was one of the biggest stories in college football last season as he led the Cougars to an 11-1 record. He there for almost 3,700 yards and 33 touchdowns. He had only 3 interceptions, and he broke former BYU's Steve Young's completion percentage.

Wilson expressed his gratitude on Twitter. He wrote, "A dream come true, and it's just the beginning. You haven't seen anything yet!"

