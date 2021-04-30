DJ Khaled Drops New Album 'Khaled Khaled' With Last-Minute Cardi-B Collab

Following news of Cardi's last-minute addition, the "WAP" rapper took to Instagram Live and explained that she only had about 48 hours to write her verse for the track.

"I didn't think I was going to make the record to be honest with you," she shared. "I got the beat before yesterday — and yes I wrote the record — and I was just like brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming like what the f**k."

Cardi added, "You know I like to sound really good 'cause one thing I've been really insecure about is my accent. I have a really big accent. ... So I was making sure everything was mixed right. Literally, I think Khaled got the song today [April 29] at 7 a.m. my time [on the West Coast so] 10 a.m. [his time on the East Coast]."