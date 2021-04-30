DJ Khaled Drops New Album 'Khaled Khaled' With Last-Minute Cardi-B Collab
By Lauren Crawford
April 30, 2021
DJ Khaled's 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, has arrived!
At the stroke of midnight on Friday (April 30), the beloved producer dropped his highly-anticipated LP, which features his 2020 collaborations with Drake — “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” — as well as guest appearances from JAY-Z, Justin Bieber, Nas, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Buju Banton, Big Sean, H.E.R. and more.
Hours before its arrival, Khaled announced a last-minute addition from Cardi B, updating his original 13-song tracklist with the addition of "Big Paper."
"🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨 UPDATED TRACKLISTING ALERT!! CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!!" he wrote on social media Thursday afternoon (April 29). "ALBUM 101% DONE!!!!"
Following news of Cardi's last-minute addition, the "WAP" rapper took to Instagram Live and explained that she only had about 48 hours to write her verse for the track.
"I didn't think I was going to make the record to be honest with you," she shared. "I got the beat before yesterday — and yes I wrote the record — and I was just like brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming, brainstorming like what the f**k."
Cardi added, "You know I like to sound really good 'cause one thing I've been really insecure about is my accent. I have a really big accent. ... So I was making sure everything was mixed right. Literally, I think Khaled got the song today [April 29] at 7 a.m. my time [on the West Coast so] 10 a.m. [his time on the East Coast]."
In addition to dropping the album, Khaled also released the music video for “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy, and the Hive.
Check it out below!
Khaled Khaled is the follow-up to Khaled's 2019 LP, Father of Asahd.
Photo: Getty Images