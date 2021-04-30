Guy Fieri Visits Minnesota Restaurant For A New 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Kelly Fisher
April 30, 2021
Hungry Minnesotans tuning in to the Food Network will catch a glimpse of a familiar, rustic restaurant.
Rustica Eatery & Tavern serves homestyle American dishes in “a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic Kassenborg Block” in Moorhead, it describes of itself.
Now, you can see it on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Rustica Eatery & Tavern announced on Facebook this week that you should “clear your calendar” to watch on Friday (April 30) at 8 p.m., sharing a photo with host Guy Fieri.
Fieri road-trips across the country to visit classic restaurants across America “that have been doing it right for decades,” the Food Network reads. The show has featured popular local restaurants nationwide for 13 years.
Clear your calendar... THIS FRIDAY @ 8 pm CST you can catch us on Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives! Tune in! 📺 #DDDPosted by Rustica Eatery & Tavern on Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Rustica Eatery & Tavern is in good company, joining more than two dozen other Minnesota restaurants to be featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.
Visiting beloved restaurants isn’t the only way Fieri has been keeping busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, for example, Fieri partnered with Dave Portnoy to host an auction to help small businesses struggling through the ongoing pandemic, offering more than 100 items. One of those items was a VIP visit to the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives set.
Find more info about Rustica Eatery & Tavern here.
Photo: Getty Images