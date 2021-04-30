Guy Fieri Visits Minnesota Restaurant For A New 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Hungry Minnesotans tuning in to the Food Network will catch a glimpse of a familiar, rustic restaurant.

Rustica Eatery & Tavern serves homestyle American dishes in “a cozy neighborhood atmosphere in the historic Kassenborg Block” in Moorhead, it describes of itself.

Now, you can see it on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Rustica Eatery & Tavern announced on Facebook this week that you should “clear your calendar” to watch on Friday (April 30) at 8 p.m., sharing a photo with host Guy Fieri.

Fieri road-trips across the country to visit classic restaurants across America “that have been doing it right for decades,” the Food Network reads. The show has featured popular local restaurants nationwide for 13 years.