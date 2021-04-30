Here's When LeBron James Is Expected To Return From Ankle Injury

LeBron James is expected to return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup this weekend following the longest absence of his career.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports James could possibly return during the Lakers game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday (April 30) night or Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to sources.

James is expected to be a game-time decision on Friday night, but is "likely to return" on Sunday if ruled out.

"ESPN Sources: LeBron James’ return from longest absence of his career — out since March 20 with high-ankle sprain – could come tonight vs. Kings. James plans to test ankle and make a game-time decision. Otherwise, he’s likely to return as soon as Sunday vs. Toronto," Wojnarowski tweeted on Friday afternoon.