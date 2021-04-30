Illinois Has Some Of The Best Pizza - But The No. 1 State May Surprise You

Illinois is home to some of the best pizza in the U.S.

That might not be news to many people, but Food & Wine pinpointed the best pizza in every state and broke down the Top 10.

Illinois has some of the best pizza in the country — but it didn’t ring in at No. 1.

Here’s how Food & Wine found the best pizzas in America:

“How did we make this list? While there was a certain amount of collaboration, in the end, most of the tasting fell to me, a native New Yorker with decades of experience eating pizza all across the country. I've lived everywhere from Chicago to Los Angeles to Seattle to New England, and over time I've learned that I have no specific style preference. The kind of pizza I like best is pizza, and I will try all of it, at least once.”

So, where does Illinois make the list?

Illinois comes in at No. 4.

Specifically, one of the pizzas that helped Illinois earn its ranking because of Burt’s Place, a Chicago-area restaurant in Morton Grove that Food & Wine highlighted.