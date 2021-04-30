See Why Health Officials Are Closing Some Puget Sound Beaches

A sewage spill has shut down some beaches in the Puget Sound area, according to KOMO.

Public Health Seattle & King County banned water recreation, including swimming, at Golden Gardens Park in King County due to the spill from the West Point Treatment Plan. The Washington Department of Ecology also closed parts of Bainbridge Island and North Kitsap shoreline to water activities, too.

Officials also advise the public to avoid contact with water in the affected areas until further notice.

"Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses," reporters wrote.

They also confirmed the spill was caused by a "sewage bypass event" but they didn't offer details on how much sewage entered the waters of Puget Sound.

Earlier this week, water activities at Alki Beach Park was also put on hold due to a sewage overflow.

Photo: Getty Images