Taylor Swift's Mom Appears In Video For 'The Best Day (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift’s family makes a sweet cameo in her new music video.

On Friday (April 30), the pop star shared a special visual for her song “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” from her re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The four-minute music video features a montage of home footage of Swift from her childhood to young adulthood as well as many heartwarming moments spent with her mother Andrea Swift, brother Austin Swift and father Scott Swift.

The new version of “The Best Day” appears on the first of six re-recorded albums Swift is preparing to release and is the only re-recording, so far, to get an official music video.

As fans know, the 31-year-old wrote “The Best Day” about the love she has for her mother, who appears in many scenes with Taylor in the visual.

“I started writing it in the summertime [of 2007], and I decided I wasn’t going to play it for my mom until Christmas. So I finished the song secretly [and] recorded it completely without her knowing,” Swift said of the song back in 2008. “I synched it up with all these home videos of me when I was little with her, and I made this music video for it. On Christmas Eve, I put it in the DVD player and played it for her. She didn’t know that it was me singing until about halfway through the song, at which point she burst out crying. It’s probably one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever written. My mom and I have been best friends since I was born. So I’m really glad that I got that down on CD.”

Swift’s no stranger to using music videos as the backdrop to her music videos, as she previously released a similar footage-filled visual for her holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm” in 2019.

