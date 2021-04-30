The Aces Insist 'It Feels More Important Than Ever' To Drop 'Don't Freak'

As we approach the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Aces have released a new single called "Don't Freak" and it's a glimmering dance/pop track that packs a punch.

Inspired by lead singer Cristal Ramirez's own struggle with anxiety-induced panic attacks, the cut clocks in at almost three minutes and hears the indie collective offer a wave of guitar riffs, percussion and vulnerability in dealing with the stigma. "Don't freak/ You don't gotta cause a big scene/ They don't wanna see you melting/ Just gotta do what they told me/ Can't sleep," Ramirez chants on the hook. "It feels more important than ever to be as transparent as possible in art," Ramirez told iHeartRadio of the single, admitting that the group was eager to incorporate the topic into their songwriting.

Asked what she made of our culture's retroactive take on not prioritizing mental health in past discussions about celebrity, Ramirez described it as "a shame." "Remaining silent on mental health issues really has a life or death consequence too much of the time, and it's really upsetting that it has taken this long to openly talk about it," she explained.