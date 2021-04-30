Twenty One Pilots Conjure Up Some Magic In ‘Choker’ Music Video

In the early AM of Friday (April 30), twenty one pilots dropped the video for their new song “Choker” and it’s a must-see!

While the video starts innocently enough with Tyler Joseph wandering into a toy store, it quickly turns weird with the singer battling it out with the store clerk, Josh Dun.

Following the fantasy motif the guys have chosen for this new era, Joseph can be seen looking at a blue dragon in a display case. When he tries to buy it, Dun is preoccupied playing drums (naturally) so Joseph gives up. Just when he’s about to leave the store he notices a weird blue flash.

As you’ll see in the clip, Dun’s dog Jim is turned into a toy figure just like the dragon and displayed next to the fantasy creature. As some fans pointed out, Joseph doesn’t look alarmed by the dog being a miniature figure so they think he was on a mission to save the dragon.

Unfortunately, when he grabs the dragon and takes off out the door, Dun ends up catching him after a bit — watch the rest to see what happens.

“Choker” is the second single off twenty one pilots’ upcoming album, Scaled And Icy, and follows the lead single “Shy Away.” You can pre-order the album here before its May 21 release.

As with most things the band does, fans can see a ton of Easter eggs hidden throughout the new video — weekend plans sorted!