Twenty One Pilots' Album Artwork Came From 'Terrifying' Children's Book

Just as we all fell in love with Ned, twenty one pilots have introduced Trash The Dragon to The Clique — aka the colorful creature on the band's album cover for Scaled And Icy.

As it turns out, the dragon wasn't a completely unique design and Brandon Rike, the designer behind the album artwork revealed the inspiration behind Trash.

Taking to his Instagram comments, Rike replied to a fan who inquired about the history of the dragon and its origin is pretty wicked. He wrote that it came from an "old 1860s (terrifying) children's book illustration by Walter Crane." According to Wikipedia, the edition with Crane's illustrations is actually from 1894–1896.