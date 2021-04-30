WATCH: Tennessee Reporter Catches Car Crash Live On Air

As the age-old saying goes, the show must go on!

That is exactly what one Tennessee reporter had to do earlier this week when something very unexpected occurred right behind her as she was live on air.

Kelly Roberts, a reporter with WMC Action 5 News in Memphis, was in the Medical District near Jefferson and Dunlap on Wednesday (April 28), waiting to begin her segment, when two vehicles collided behind her. No one appeared to be injured and Emergency Medical Services were not called to the scene. Campus Police responded to the accident as it happened near the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.