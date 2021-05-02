Hayley Williams Wishes She Heard Billie Eilish's Your Power When She Was 19
By Katrina Nattress
May 2, 2021
Hayley Williams knows all about growing up in the music industry. She formed Paramore while still in high school. By the time she was 19, she was touring the world in support of the band's critically acclaimed sophomore album Riot!. Over the weekend, Williams praised another 19-year-old artist, Billie Eilish, for her poignant new song "Your Power."
"i wish i'd heard billie's newest song when i was 19," Williams wrote on Twitter. "powerful message for a young and brilliantly talented young person to sing about the grooming that takes place every day especially within creative industries. and she speaks on it with grace. anyway, the song rules."
See her tweet below.
i wish i'd heard billie's newest song when i was 19. powerful message for a young and brilliantly talented young person to sing about the grooming that takes place every day especially within creative industries.— hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) April 30, 2021
and she speaks on it with grace. anyway, the song rules.
"This is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart," Eilish wrote on Instagram when she released the song. "This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."
"Your Power" will appear on Eilish's upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, along with her 2020 singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” The anticipated new album is slated for a July 31 release.
Photo: Getty Images