Hayley Williams knows all about growing up in the music industry. She formed Paramore while still in high school. By the time she was 19, she was touring the world in support of the band's critically acclaimed sophomore album Riot!. Over the weekend, Williams praised another 19-year-old artist, Billie Eilish, for her poignant new song "Your Power."

"i wish i'd heard billie's newest song when i was 19," Williams wrote on Twitter. "powerful message for a young and brilliantly talented young person to sing about the grooming that takes place every day especially within creative industries. and she speaks on it with grace. anyway, the song rules."

See her tweet below.