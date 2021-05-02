Feedback

Hayley Williams Wishes She Heard Billie Eilish's Your Power When She Was 19

By Katrina Nattress

May 2, 2021

Hayley Williams knows all about growing up in the music industry. She formed Paramore while still in high school. By the time she was 19, she was touring the world in support of the band's critically acclaimed sophomore album Riot!. Over the weekend, Williams praised another 19-year-old artist, Billie Eilish, for her poignant new song "Your Power."

"i wish i'd heard billie's newest song when i was 19," Williams wrote on Twitter. "powerful message for a young and brilliantly talented young person to sing about the grooming that takes place every day especially within creative industries. and she speaks on it with grace. anyway, the song rules."

See her tweet below.

"This is one of my favorite songs i’ve ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart," Eilish wrote on Instagram when she released the song. "This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

"Your Power" will appear on Eilish's upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, along with her 2020 singles “My Future” and “Therefore I Am.” The anticipated new album is slated for a July 31 release.

Photo: Getty Images

Billie EilishHayley WilliamsParamore

Chat About Hayley Williams Wishes She Heard Billie Eilish's Your Power When She Was 19

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.